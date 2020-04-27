The effects of the new coronavirus pandemic have been straining finances across the country due to reduced hours, layoffs and business closures.
The effects, while not yet felt as strongly in southern Missouri as in other parts of the U.S., are still unfolding and many in West Plains have had to make tough financial decisions.
This has led some people to forego making payments they would otherwise make, for example, toward utility bills.
Toward the end of the West Plains City Council's regular April meeting held April 20, Finance Director Todd Harman told council members that the city had only received $1.2 million in utility payments for the month to date, and was still owed $500,000 in unpaid bills. The bills, he said, were due April 10.
By Friday, Harman had good news: The city was able to get that number down to around $160,000 owed by about 350 accounts. On average, that is about $457 per account.
$100K OWED BEFORE PANDEMIC
However, Harman says, most of what is currently owed was outstanding before the pandemic began.
“We have not done utility cutoffs since the end of October due to holidays, cold weather, or now, pandemic concerns,” he explained. He added that the city is owed around $100,000 from past-due bills that accumulated from October to March, and an additional $60,000 for April.
One of the ways the city has been able to get the past-due number down is through city-provided utility assistance or programs offered by Ozark Action.
“If they are willing to work with us, we are willing to work with them,” said Harman, regarding customers who are concerned about being able to make payments. “We’ve waived late fees and rescheduled payments for customers that have applied.”
According to Harman, the city is not disconnecting customers for nonpayment and it will be up to the city council to make a final decision on when to restart disconnections.
In a normal month, the city is owed about $60,000 by the time it starts disconnecting services for nonpayment, and about 70% of that money gets paid. The remainder is tallied up as bad debt and sent to collection agencies, he said.
MORE GOOD NEWS
“We’ve seen a large jump in people signing up for their bills to be autodrafted out of their checking accounts,” Harman said, noting that there are no fees associated with automatic payments, unlike paying online or over the phone with a credit card. Harman notes those payment options have also seen an increase
“We’ve been getting requests from customers for us to waive credit card fees,” Harman said. “The credit card fee charged to the customer is $1.25 per transaction, plus 2.5% for processing.”
The total cost of credit card fees to city customers was $50,000 last year, according to Harman.
West Plains has not waived credit card fees for credit card payments, and while Harman did not make an official recommendation to do so, he presented that information to city council members for them to consider the possibility of absorbing the fees as other Missouri municipalities have.
W.S. WAIVES FEES
On April 1, the city of Willow Springs began temporarily waiving credit card fees for utility payments paid online or by phone, in addition to waiving late fees.
“Since our lobby is closed to the public, we felt like we needed to make it easier to pay,” said Willow Springs Utility Clerk Gena Brook. “It was just the right thing to do.” She added that the city hasn’t had any problems in collecting utility bills and the amount outstanding isn’t as bad it could have been.
“Even though the lobby is closed, we’ve been working with people to make sure they can make payments,” she said.
Of course, making it easier to pay is one thing, but Harman said that he has concerns with the collectability of charges in the upcoming months.
“Since we didn’t do cutoffs since October, we already have numerous residential customers with very large bills, some over $600 as of this month,” he said. “Large bills are only going to get larger and my concern is that customers will not be able to get their utility bills caught up in a reasonable timeframe.”
City officials encourage customers concerned about making future payments, currently behind on their bills or want more information to call city hall at 256-7176. To make utility payments by phone in West Plains, call 256-4148. Willow Springs utility customers are asked to call 417-469-2107.
