Jimmy Russell 

Jimmy David Russell, 69, of West Plains, Mo., passed away at 12:27 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1951, in Brandsville, Mo., to Paul Russell and Norma Morrison Russell. On Sept. 27, 2000, he was married in Dora, Mo., to Becky Barnett. Mr. Russell was a logger. He loved his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Becky Russell, of the family home; his two children Carol Thompson and husband Dustin, West Plains, and Danny Russell, Oakley, Kan.; six grandchildren Dallas, Jaxson, Eli, Kelsie, Lucas and Teresa; one brother Allen Russell; one sister Janie Lara; one sister-in-law Danna Russell; and dear friends Crystal Bender, Steven Thomas and Joey Russell.
His parents and two brothers Lynn and Bob Russell preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
