Weekly Grief Support groups will begin meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace in West Plains. The facility is in the Pleasant Valley Village West Vue Complex.
Each session, held Fridays through Nov. 22, is open to the public of all ages and includes video presentations dealing with all facets of grief, followed by discussion time. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch.
“It is a valuable opportunity for people to have opportunity to meet with others who have also lost a loved one,” said meeting coordinator David Ball.
The meetings are free to attend. Workbooks are available for $15.
It is not necessary to attend all meetings, as they are designed to stand alone, said Ball. If a session is missed, it is OK to return for the next one.
For more information, contact David Ball, 256-2152.
