MISSOURI
Positive tests: 10,456
Over 4,000: St. Louis County.
Over 1,500: St. Louis City.
Over 800: Kansas City.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 500: Buchanan.
Over 400: Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Clay, Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Greene, Lincoln, Scott.
Over 50: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Pulaski, St. Francois, Stoddard.
Over 10: Adair, Andrew, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Sullivan, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 576 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
ARKANSAS
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 600: Pulaski.
Over 300: Jefferson, St. Francis.
Over 200: Crittenden.
Over 100: Benton, Craighead, Garland, Union, Washington.
Over 75: Faulkner, Saline.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Mississippi, Pope.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Independence, Izard, Lee, Perry, Randolph, Sebastian.
Deaths: 98 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
