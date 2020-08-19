The Howell County Health Department on Wednesday reported an additional five cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county. This brings the year to date total number of cases to 180.
Currently, there are 23 known active cases in the county, said officials; of those, 15 have been identified this week.
Of the active cases, one person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, said officials. Four of the patients announced Wednesday reside in the West Plains area and one lives in the Willow Springs area. All five cases are said to be isolating under public health guidance.
The investigation into these cases indicates that three of these cases were community spread, or from an unknown source, and two have been linked to known cases, according to the health department. Significant contacts to the cases have been notified by the health department, and there no reported exposures to the general population from these cases.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 70,675
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Jackson, St. Charles.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carroll, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Ray, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Webster.
50-99: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Dallas, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Macon, Osage, Ralls, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Caldwell, Cedar, Clark, DeKalb, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Iron, Knox, Linn, Madison, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Shannon, Shelby.
10-24: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 1,414.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 54,216.
5,000-7,499: Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton, Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lee, Lonoke, Miller, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Sharp, White.
50-99: Baxter, Dallas, Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Scott, Stone, Van Buren.
25-49: Marion, Searcy, Woodruff.
10-24: Calhoun.
Deaths: 631.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.