Veterans Day Assembly

JOHN EDGELLER, standing left, and Jack McNevin, standing right, are both veteran’s of World War II. They were honored during a previous West Plains High School Veterans Day Assembly.

 QUILL FILE PHOTO

At 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11, West Plains High School will host a Veterans Day assembly and all area veterans are invited.

Veterans are also welcome to attend a special breakfast prior to the assembly, at 7:30 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.