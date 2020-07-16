The Junction Hill School Board is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the school library for its regular monthly meeting.
Upon approval of the consent agenda, the board is expected to review the the monthly financial report and the 2019-2020 annual financial report. A report from the Transportation Committee is up for board approval.
Under old business, the board is expected to give approval to the Missouri State High School Activities Association Co-op Agreement.
New business to be discussed includes setting the time and date for the annual tax rate hearing, approving bids for milk and fuel, setting milk and lunch prices for the upcoming school year, approving bus routes for the upcoming school year and purchases of interactive TVs and Chromebooks, and reviewing substitute pay rates.
Administrative reports will be given before the next board meeting is scheduled.
The board is expected to adjourn to closed session to discuss personnel matters and review school security. It will return to open session before adjourning for the evening.
The public is welcome to attend.
