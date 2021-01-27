Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Feb. 14: “Look Twice,” an exhibit of photography by Dennis Crider and paintings by Janey Hale hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts, will be on display in the gallery on the civic center mezzanine, viewable during regular business hours. Hale’s works are painted interpretations of Crider’s photos.
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Jan. 27 and Feb. 12 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence Drive, will host a free community COVID-19 testing event. Learn more at health.mo.gov/communitytest or register in advance at www.SMCHC.org.
Jan. 27 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Wednesday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
THURSDAY
Jan. 28 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Seniors are invited to grab a hot lunch to go from the Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane. Menu: meatloaf, potatoes, gravy, carrots, pea salad and apple crisp. The lunch is sponsored by Willow Springs Realty. Call 469-3892 to place an order.
Jan. 28 (6 p.m.): An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is held at Salutes, 1759 U.S. 63 in the former Air Evac building. For more information call Craig, 257-4639.
Jan. 28 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Thursday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
FRIDAY
Jan. 29 and 30 (noon to 4 p.m.): Entries will be accepted for the Harlin Museum’s annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show to be on display from Feb. 5 to 28. For information about guidelines and entry fees, visit harlinmuseum.com.
Jan. 29 (1-6 p.m.): Willow Springs Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold a CBCO blood drive in its parking lot, 1050 W. Business U.S. 60/63. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required. Masks are required and will be provided to those who do not have one. To make an appointment go online to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
Jan. 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Friday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
SATURDAY
Jan. 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its market in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
Jan. 30 (10-11 a.m.): Part one of a free series offered by MDC about raising trout in hatcheries, “The Hatchery in Pictures,” will show the history of the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery, how trout are raised and where they are stocked. Required registration may be completed at at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175781.
Jan. 30 (10:30-11:30): Bird watchers are invited to participate in MDC’s free online program on bird feeding, “Attracting Winter Birds.” Required Registration may be completed at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175768.
Jan. 30 (noon): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Saturday daytime sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
Jan. 30 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Saturday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests, and may be made nonsmoking by request. Call John, 256-8988.
Feb. 5-28: The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester, will host its annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
SUNDAY
Jan. 31 (10 and 11 a.m.): Eagle Heights Independent Baptist Churc, 1078 County Road 8570, will host guest preachers from Arkansas, Brothers Justin Jones and Clint Ray, with a potluck to follow. All are invited to come and encourage the young preachers. Pastor Ron Kelly will preach at the afternoon service following the potluck at about 2 p.m. Call 293-9888.
MONDAY
Feb. 1 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Monday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
TUESDAY
Feb. 2 (6-9 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension will offer a virtual, three-night class on estate, succession and retirement planning for farmers and business owners. Contact Darla Campbell, 660-457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu.
NEXT WEEK
Feb. 4 (9-9:30 a.m.): Part two of a free series offered by MDC about raising trout in hatcheries, “Trout Spawning, Hatchery Style,” will show the the process of trout egg collection and fertilization, and answer questions. Required registration may be completed at at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175807.
Feb. 5 and 19 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will schedule tax assistance appointments. Call 469-3892.
Feb. 6 (noon to 1 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175584.
Feb. 6 (1-2 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175586.
Feb. 6 (2-4 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts invites all to meet artists Dennis Crider and Janey Hale during an even in the gallery on the mezzanine at the civic center, where their joint exhibit, “Look Twice” is on display through Feb. 14.
Feb. 8 (noon to 1 p.m.): The West Plains Council on the Arts will hold its quarterly Lunch with Art meeting with guest presenter Melissa Smith, tourism coordinator for the city of West Plains. Smith will speak on changes at the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center and the new mural on the south wall of the center, as well as cultural tourism efforts and how arts can be included. The cost of the luncheon is $10 for council members and $15 for guests. Reservations may be made through the Facebook “February 2021 Lunch with Art” even page, by calling Paula, 293-2325 or emailing info@westplainsarts.org.
Feb. 9 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 11, March 25 and April 1 (6-8:30 p.m.): MDC’s Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Boulevard, will offer a hunter education class. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.
Feb. 12: Endurance Church will host Night to Shine 2021. The prom night experience for people with special needs will be held virtually. Email Beth Heath at Endurance Church to register by Jan. 11 at endurancechurchwp@gmail.com.
Feb. 16 and March 25 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.): Fairview School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings for children who will be 4 and 5 years old, respectively, by Aug. 1. Call 256-3868 for an appointment. Parents should bring their child’s Social Security Number, birth certificate, proof of residency and shot record.
Feb. 17 (5:30 p.m.): The annual meeting the of the Heart of the United Way Board of Directors will take place in the Willard Hunter Classroom at Parkway Center, 1211 Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The public is invited. Email uwayhoo@gmail.com or visit www.heartoftheozarksunitedway.org.
Feb. 18 (11 a.m. to noon): Landowners and land managers interested in learning about the benefits of native warm-season grasses for livestock grazing are invited to participate in MDC’s online program “Benefits of Native Warm Season Grasses.” Required registration may be completed at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175705.
Feb. 20 and March 20 (7-10 a.m.): The American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard will resume breakfasts held on the third Saturday of each month. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat breakfast and proceeds go to support local veterans.
Feb. 23-24 (8 a.m.-2:15 p.m.): The 37th annual Southwest Missouri Spring Forage Conference will be held online with log-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $45 per person. Mail-in registrations will be accepted through Feb. 16. Online registration and details are available at www.springforageconference.com. Call Mary Jo Tannehill, 532-6305 ext. 101, or Reagan Bluel, 466-2148, for a list of watch parties or more information.
Feb. 23 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development for potential workers seeking jobs whit eh state of Missouri. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
MARCH
March 9 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
March 23 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development for manufacturing industry workers. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
March 23 (7-8 p.m.): SungBeats is an award-winning beatboxer who uses only his mouth and a loop to create organic, engaging, high-energy music through an intricate process of sampling vocal sounds live in real time. He will be at the civic center theater for a concert where admission is $10 per ticket or free to students who present their BearPass ID. More information can be found on the MSU-West Plains website on the Theater and Events page.
March 24 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of giving presented by Community Foundation of the Ozarks will take place online to support CFO’s nonprofit partners. This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery” and will offer a change for nonprofits to raise funds after a difficult year of pandemic-caused cancellations, challenges and disruptions, often coupled with increased need for service. Donors may make tax-deductible gifts at GiveOzarks.org.
APRIL
April 6 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair for prospective health care workers will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register by Jan. 15 at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
April 10: The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will be held in April, instead of January.
April 20 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
April 20 (7-8 p.m.): award-winning entertainer David Anthony will deliver a comedy hypnosis act at the civic center theater. Admission is $10 per ticket, or free to students who present their BearPass ID. More information can be found on the MSU-West Plains website on the Theater and Events Page.
POSTPONED: The April 30 Casting Crowns Concert has been rescheduled to Oct. 1 at the civic center. Ticketholders should retain tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled performance, but if a refund is required, bring tickets to the civic center box office between Jan. 8 and Feb. 7. The concert was originally scheduled for April 3, 2020.
MAY
May 4 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
May 7: The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Caddyshack Golf Tournament.
May 18 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development for those seeking careers in information technology. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
JUNE
June 8 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development for those seeking work in remote and part-time capacities. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
OCTOBER
Oct. 1: Casting Crowns will be in concert at the civic center theater in a performance rescheduled from April 3, 2020.
