Adding 60 new cases and one death to Howell County’s COVID-19 totals on Monday, the Howell County Health Department’s cumulative case count broke 1,000.
With 1,039 positive test results out of 9,089, the overall positivity rate is about 11.43%, about 1.37% higher than a week ago and higher than the 5% rate county health officials would like to see.
New cases added in the last week number 241, out of 1,156 tests, making the seven-day positivity rate 20.85%. By comparison, that number for the state of Missouri is 13.5%.
Of the new cases, 36 are known contacts and 24 are of unknown officials said officials. West Plains accounts for 75% of the 60 cases. Of the rest, nine are in Willow Springs, four in Mtn. View and one each in Caulfield and Peace Valley.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 137,156.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Jefferson.
1,000-2,499: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Dunklin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Warren, Washington, Webster.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Holt, Iron, Knox, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Shelby, St. Clair.
25-49: Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland.
10-24: Worth.
Deaths: 2,259.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 88,880.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-7,499: Benton.
2,500-4,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Hot Spring, Independence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, White, Yell.
500-999: Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Miller, Phillips, Poinsett, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
25-49: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,482.
Source: Local health departments, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
