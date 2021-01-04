Free accessible internet hotspots are now available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily throughout West Plains as part of the city’s Community Accessible Broadband project, announce city officials.
Hotspots are now available at the North Terra Golf Course parking lot, Lincoln Park, Gene Jones Park, Georgia White Park, Wayhaven Park, the Robert Neathery Skate Park, Carmichal Field, People’s Park, Lofton Park and Don Warden Park.
Each hotspot is under video surveillance from cameras installed at the locations, which are designated with “Free WiFi Spot” signs.
The project was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to assist students with remote learning and provide accessibility to telehealth. Crews from the City’s Fiber and IT Departments installed the hotspots through the fall and winter.
