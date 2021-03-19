“We’re pretty excited to have this. It’s a whole new ballgame,” said West Plains Sanitation Supervisor Brent Lidgard. The game-changer: the new Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Drop-off Facility at the West Plains Solid Waste Transfer Station, 1853 Old Airport Road.
Opening April 12, the facility will allow area residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste not normally accepted by the transfer station — for free.
In the past, Lidgard explained, the city has scheduled a hazardous waste drop-off event once a year, usually during the City Wide Clean-up in April. During that time, city residents have been invited to go to the transfer station and dispose of their hazardous waste, but he said that it is pretty expensive and costs the city about $20,000 to do it each year.
The new facility, provided by the South Central Solid Waste Management District (SCWD) and the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments will allow residents of not only West Plains, but of Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties, to freely and safely dispose of their household hazardous waste, according to Tegan Vaughn, coordinator with the SCWD.
“We’re happy residents will have this option to keep hazardous materials out of landfills or being dumped where it can be harmful to the environment and drinking water,” she said.
The cost of the drop-off facility is covered by the SCWD, she said, and the city of West Plains agreed to cover the costs for the concrete pad on which the facility is set, as well as the labor to operate the facility and related supplies.
Vaughn explained that, while the estimated total yearly cost to the district will be between $15,000 and $20,000, it will give area residents more flexibility on disposing of their hazardous waste so they won’t have to wait once a year for an event.
When the hazardous waste container becomes full, a contractor will come to empty it out and make it ready to receive waste again, Vaughn said.
HAZARDOUS WASTE ACCEPTED
Examples of common items that can be brought to the HHW facility for disposal are motor oil and filters, oil-based paint, batteries, antifreeze, cooking oil, aerosols, household cleaners, fluorescent bulbs, compact fluorescent light bulbs, pesticides, herbicides, caulk, epoxy and poisons.
Lidgard cautioned the facility won’t be able to take latex paint or electronics, and it is only equipped to handle waste from households, not businesses.
“For latex paint, we recommend mixing in cat litter, letting it clump up and then throw it away in the trash,” he said. “For electronics, you will still have to wait for the electronic disposal events.”
The next electronic disposal event in West Plains will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 at the transfer station. There will also be events from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the City Shed, 8287 Elm St. in Winona, and 10 a.m. to noon May 1 at 103 E. North St. in Mansfield. The events are conducted by Computer Recycling Center from Springfield.
Lidgard said that the HHW drop-off facility will be open by appointment only on Mondays from April through October.
“We want people to call ahead, so we have an idea of what and how much they are bringing so we can be sure we can take it and be ready to receive it,” he explained.
Nonhazardous solid waste can be brought between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays to the transfer station for disposal.
For more information call 256-6254, or for questions about acceptability of a particular hazardous waste, call 255-2330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.