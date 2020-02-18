Michael R. Clark, 59, of Flippin, Ark., died as a result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Monday on Highway 5, 6 miles south of Gainesville in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D. L. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Patricia L. Hobbs, 68, of Jordan, Ark., was driving south in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado that crossed the center of the road and collided head-on with an oncoming 2005 Toyota Tundra driven by Clark.
According to the report, Hobbs was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. Clark reportedly did not wear a seat belt.
The report shows both were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark. No condition report for Hobbs is available.
Clark was pronounced dead at 5:11 p.m. by Dr. Brad Schulz at the hospital.
Tpr. Nash was assisted at the scene by Sgt. L. S. Elliot, Cpl. J. R. Roberts and Tpr. J. M. Kenyon.
Clark’s death is the fourth traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020 compared to two in the same time frame last year.
