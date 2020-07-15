West Plains police will be helping with traffic control during upcoming events at Ozarks Christian Academy and the West Plains Civic Center, during which some street closures will be taking place, according to a spokesman for the police department.
From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, July 22 and July 29, Ozarks Christian Academy will be distributing boxes of food on Bratton Avenue. Drivers should expect a high volume of traffic during that time in the area, which includes North Howell Avenue, Broadway and Bill Virdon Boulevard.
A West Plains Officer will be helping with traffic control and will have parts of Bratton Avenue closed during that time.
From 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, high traffic is expected near and around the West Plains Civic Center, where Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative will be holding its 81st annual membership meeting, set to take place as a drive-thru event in the parking lot of the civic center.
West Plains officers will be helping with traffic control and will have East Main Street closed from next to the civic center to St. Louis Street, and St. Louis Street from East Main Street to to Broadway will also be closed. In addition, officers will also have Broadway closed from Washington Avenue to East Main Street.
Officers ask that drivers use a different route during that time.
