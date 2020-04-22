At 7 p.m. each day, the Missouri FFA will post videos on its Facebook page. The following videos may be of special interest to West Plains FFA youth
TODAY
Video 1: Message from State Advisor Leon Busdieker
Video 2: Logan Wages, Goat Production
Video 5: Rhiannon Mize, Poultry Production
Video 6: Colby Hoover, Specialty Animal Production
THURSDAY
Video 1: Message from State Advisor Leon Busdieker
Video 4: Bronze and Silver Emblem Chapters
Video 5: Gold Emblem Chapters
FRIDAY
Video 1: Message from State Advisor Leon Busdieker
Video 5: Kaylynn Newberry Area 13 Star Farmer; four finalists will be announced.
Video 6: Message from National FFA Secretary Kourtney Lehman
Video 7: Final Thoughts and message from State FFA President – Brenden Kleiboeker
In addition,viewers can scroll back on the page and see the videos that were posted Monday, including Video 1, a messsage from State Advisor Leon Busdieker; Video 2, Mason Bryan, Ag Fabrication and Design Placement; Video 4, Kaylynn Newberry, Ag Sales Placement. Tuesday's videos include Video 1, Message from State Advisor Leon Busdieker; Video 2, Caitlin Jedlicka, Beef Production Entrepreneurship, and Alex Morrison, Dairy Production Entrepreneurship; and Video 6, Garrett Jackson, Forest Management, and Andrew Evins, Food Service.
Follow Missouri FFA, @MissouriFFA on Facebook, or visit the website, www.missouriffa.org.
