A Mtn. View man is sought on charges of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, after allegedly attacking his girlfriend after taking four hits of LSD and threatening her with a knife.
A warrant is issued for Christopher L. Dusenbury, 28, with $5,000 bail.
Mtn. View Police Officer Josh Ashlock reported on July 9 he was dispatched to Malone’s Motel and spoke with the manager, who had reportedly allowed a woman, said to be Dusenberry’s girlfriend, into an office to hide from Dusenbury after she told the manager she had been assaulted and was frightened.
Ashlock said the woman was visibly upset and crying, and told the officer she and Dusenbury had come to the motel to spend the night and take some LSD, and that Dusenbury had taken four doses of LSD throughout the day.
She said about six hours later he “just snapped” after she refused to have sex with him, and began kicking and hitting her in the head with a wooden stick until she passed out. She reportedly told the officer Dusenbury had assaulted her several times that evening.
Dusenbury pulled a knife, held it to her throat and threatened to slit it before she was able to get away from him, she alleged. When officers went to the hotel room, Dusenbury was gone and was not found during a search of the area.
The woman said she was very dizzy and nauseated and believed she might have a concussion. Ashlock said he observed a laceration on her forehead that she said she got from being kicked.
An examination by paramedics at the scene showed the woman had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and had a large knot on the back of her head.
She was reportedly transported to Ozarks Medical Center for further evaluation.
Dusenbury was sentenced to four years in prison in 2014 after being convicted of second-degree assault, the charge filed in 2013 after he hit a woman in the face with a brick.
