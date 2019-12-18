Roger Williams

Funeral services for Roger Alvin Williams, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams passed away at 10:31 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 8, 1935, at Pottersville, Mo., to David Noah Williams and Pearl Allie Briggs Williams. Roger graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1954. He was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. On Nov. 11, 1961, he was married at Mammoth Spring, Ark., to Louise Holloway.
Before his retirement, Roger was a teamster; he worked as a route salesman for Foremost, Holsom Bread, Butternut Bread and had also worked in the meat department at Richards Bros. and worked at West Plains Bank. He enjoyed baseball, was an avid Cardinals fan and he loved playing the fiddle. Mr. Williams was a member of Moody Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Louise Williams, of the family home; three children Jeff Williams and wife Lynda, Marion, Ark., Kevin Williams and wife Tiffany, and Darian Williams, all of West Plains; six grandchildren Kevin Williams Jr., and wife Kayley, Chris Williams and wife Rachel, Scott Williams, Justin Williams, Braden Williams and Alyssa Williams; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers John Williams, Benbrook, Texas, and Clyde Williams, Winterville, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, three brothers Dillard, Joe and Paul, and one sister Pauline, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Gospel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.