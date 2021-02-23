Julianna Willard, 75, West Plains, Mo., daughter of the late Cliney Warren and Lillian Burris Warren, died on Feb. 19, 2021, at her home in West Plains, Mo.
She was married to LeRoy Willard, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by four children Tammi Kelley, Aurora, Mo., Sherri Childers, Hollister, Mo., Rodney Nelson and wife Paula, Pomona, Mo., and Angela Morris and husband Mark, West Plains, Mo.; one brother Kenneth Warren, the state of Washington; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother Doyle Warren, and one sister Norma Jean Warren.
She loved to fish, golf, and work in her garden and with her flowers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, Mo.
Burial will be in Jolliff Cemetery, Oregon County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
