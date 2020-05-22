Ozarks Medical Center and the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area have teamed up this year to host the fourth annual Dice Run of the Mills. Proceeds will benefit OMC Cancer Treatment Center patients and the local Boys & Girls Club at Thayer. From left: Jake Marcum, club board member; Aaron Evans, club CEO; Ashley Young, club board member; Kenya Cook, club Thayer branch site coordinator; Leslie Collins, club board member; Karen Eggert, club board member; Melissa Smith, OMC marketing and public relations coordinator and club board member; and Alexandra Malisheski, OMC Cancer Treatment Center manager.