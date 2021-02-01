Richards School will offer screenings for its Title 1 Early Childhood Preschool Program and kindergarten on May 5 and 6, respectively, for the 2021-2022 school year.
The preschool program for 4-year-olds, housed at the Richards Early Childhood Center, will consist of two half-day classes, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, on weekdays. Curriculum based on day care services will be offered for the remainder of each day at a cost of $10 per day, though children who qualify for free or reduced meals may attend for free.
Preschool students may be dually enrolled in both the Title I Preschool Program and the Early Childhood Day Care Program.
In order to attend Preschool classes or the Early Childhood Day Care Program, children must be 4 years old prior to Aug. 1, and must reside within the Richards School District. Preschool screening will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5.
Kindergarten screening for children age 5 by Aug. 1 and living in the Richards School District will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5.
To make an appointment for either screening, parents should call the school office at 256-5239. Parents wishing to enroll their child are asked to provide their child’s current immunization records and original birth certificate when they return the enrollment packet prior to the screening date.
