Even with recent warm weather, citizens should be prepared to stay safe and healthy this winter, says West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli.
“Winter storms and cold temperatures can be dangerous,” he said. “Stay safe and healthy by planning ahead.” Monticelli shares some recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
- Equip in advance for weather-related emergencies, including power outages: Stock food that needs no cooking or refrigeration and water stored in clean containers. Ensure cell phones are fully charged. When planning travel, be aware of current and forecast weather conditions.
Keep an up-to-date emergency kit, including battery-operated devices, such as a flashlight, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio and lamps; extra batteries; first-aid kit and extra medicine; baby items; and cat litter or sand for icy walkways.
- Protect the family from carbon monoxide (CO): Do not operate grills, camp stoves, or generators in the house, basement, or garage. Locate generators at least 20 feet from the house. Leave immediately if the CO detector sounds, and call 911 to request a fire department check for carbon monoxide.
WHEN TRAVELING
- Be aware of current and forecast weather conditions. Avoid traveling when the weather service has issued advisories. If you must travel, inform a friend or relative of your proposed route and expected time of arrival.
- If stranded in a vehicle, follow these safety rules: Make your car visible to rescuers. Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna, raise the hood of the car if it is not snowing and turn on the inside overhead lights when the engine is running. Move anything necessary from the trunk into the passenger area. Stay with the car unless safety is no more than 100 yards away.
Keep warm. Wrap each person’s entire body, including head, in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers. Huddle with other people if possible. Stay awake and stay moving to be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems. Keep moving arms and legs to improve circulation and stay warmer.
Run the motor and heater for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning
OUTDOOR PRECAUTIONS
- Wear appropriate outdoor clothing: Wear a tightly woven, preferably wind-resistant coat or jacket; inner layers of light, warm clothing; mittens; hats; scarves; and waterproof boots.
- Sprinkle cat litter or sand on icy patches.
- Learn safety precautions to follow when outdoors: Work slowly when doing outside chores. Take a buddy and an emergency kit when you are participating in outdoor recreation and carry a cell phone.
VULNERABLE PEOPLE AND PETS
- Be ready to check on family and neighbors who are especially at risk from cold weather hazards: young children, older adults and the chronically ill.
- Bring pets inside. If you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate, warm shelter and unfrozen water to drink.
For more information go to www.cdc.gov/features/winterweather/index.html.
“Be safe this winter and prepare now for what may come tomorrow,” Monticelli urges.
