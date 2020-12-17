The GriefShare grief support, led by David Ball, will meet at noon Friday at Grace's Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace, West Plains. Refreshments will be provided.
This week’s topic is “Stuck.” Attendees will discuss what it means to walk by truth, not feelings, and remember they have a purpose.
Discussion will include a quote from Dr. Stephen Viars: “We can be honest about what we're feeling, but that doesn't mean we have to be driven by what we're feeling. If I wait around to do things based on how I feel, I'm going to be an absolute mess.”
Contact Ball at 274-1469 for more information.
