The Howell County Health Department reported Monday afternoon two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Howell County, bringing the current total of known cases to three.
According to health department officials, both patients recently participated in drive-thru testing clinics in West Plains; contacts have been notified and are under quarantine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise the use of simple cloth face coverings as an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus and help those who may unknowingly have the virus prevent transmission to others. According to public health officials, cloth face coverings made from household items or made from common materials at low cost acan be used as an addition, voluntary meaure.
The face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, critical supplies that must be reserved for health care workers and medical first responders, according to CDC guidance
Campgrounds and campsites at Ozark National Scenic Riverways are closed to the public, as are shower houses, many toileting facilities, picnic pavilions and visitor stations. Outdoor locations where it is "extremely difficult" to maintain safe social distance have been closed, including the spring branch trails at Alley Spring and Big Spring, and the staircase into Devils Well.
Toileting facilities that are still open to the public include Baptist Camp, Akers contact station and river access, Devils Well, Pulltite contact station, Carr's Store and Round Spring day use area along the upper Current River; Buck Hollow, Burr Oak day use area (after repairs are complete), Alley Spring pavilion (after repairs are complete), Shawenee horse staging area, Two Rivers boat ramp, Rocky Falls, Powder Mill and Blue Spring on the Current River along the Jacks Fork; and Pin Oak, Waymeyer, Big Spring boat ramp and near the open field, and Chubb Hollow along the lower Current River.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 2,722
Over 700: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis County
Over 300: St. Louis City
Over 100: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 50: Boone, Greene, Jefferson.
Over 25: Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Lafayette, Perry.
Over 10: Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Lincoln, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Deaths: 39 (Boone, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Cass, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County).
No cases reported: Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Pok, Putnam, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, St. Clair, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Washington, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 854
Over 100: Pulaski.
Over 50: Cleburne, Crittenden, Jefferson.
Over 25: Benton, Clark, Faulkner, Garland, Saline, Washington.
Over 10: Craighead, Lonoke, Pope, Union, Van Buren, White.
Deaths: 12 (Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Independence, Lawrence, St. Francis, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Clay, Franklin, Fulton, Izard, Jackson, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
