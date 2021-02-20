Wanda Cotter

Wanda Lee Cotter, 89, daughter of the late Jeff McCarty and Maudie Tackitt McCarty, was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Cumi, Ark., and died Feb. 15, 2021, at Care Manor Nursing Home in Mtn. Home, Ark.
She was united in marriage June 30, 1949, at Mtn. Home, Ark., to Randle Cotter, who preceded her in death May 23, 2006.
She was a homemaker, who loved to garden, loved going on long walks, and an avid book reader. She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ in Bakersfield, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers Johnny McCarty and Kenneth McCarty, and four sisters Delphia, Betty, Pauline and Millie.
She was a devoted wife, and wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at County Line Cemetery, Baxter County, Ark., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
