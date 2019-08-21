Howell Valley School will hold a tax levy hearing at 6 p.m. in the technology building at the school on ZZ Highway with the public invited.
The school board will meet in regular session immediately following the hearing. Items to be discussed will be the general ledger, the payment of bills, tax levy, the 2018-2019 annual secretary of the board report and policy updates.
The board meeting will be followed by a closed session to discuss personnel.
