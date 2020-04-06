Community Foundation of the Ozarks, in response to needs prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak, has distributed a round of funding to nonprofit organizations throughout the Ozarks.
The awards include a $5,000 grant to the University of Missouri Extension in Shannon County and $25,000 to Senior Age, which operates senior centers in the area. The Gainesville Senior Center in Ozark County will receive some of that funding.
In Shannon County, the grant will be used to deliver food packages and educational resources to families and individuals age 65 and older who are in need, according to CFO officials.
Alex Cobb, chief human resources officer for Senior Age, said the organization has been making home meal deliveries since senior centers have been shut down, and the grant funds will go towards covering the additional costs of packaging, freezing and delivering meals to seniors who normally would have visited the centers to eat.
Treva Warrick, care coordinator of the Gainesville Senior Center, said that facility would benefit directly from the grant, but the details on the amount and what the funds would be used for are not yet known.
With $10,000 released as “seed money” and a commitment of $1 million in funding, CFO announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund in mid-March to address the needs of vulnerable populations in central and southern Missouri, a total of 58 counties in the fuondation's service region.
Nonprofits dealing with food insecurity, childcare, transportation, and mental and physical wellbeing are among the agencies already supported by CFO, and an accelerated grant process targeting needs specific to the COVID-19 outbreak has begun.
About $3 million in requests related to the novel coronavirus have already been made, according to CFO officials.
Donations can be made online at cfozarks.org/donate. Checks noted for the fund can be sent to: Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO, 65801; include “COVID-19 Fund” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.