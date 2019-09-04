The 34th annual Ozarks Black Gold Walnut Festival will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 with a 5K Run/Walk for the Gold sponsored by the Alton Chamber of Commerce. Registration for the event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all ages, assisted by volunteers from Insane Gainz.
All are invited to come enjoy food and craft vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities and more.
Hannah Smith and Alexis Campbell will provide musical entertainment. To register, call Diana Clary at 471-270-1536. A cornhole tournament will also be held Friday evening, organized by Jerry and Becky Granger. Proceeds will go to the Alton Cross Country Team. Call 417-270-1916 or 417-270-1915 to enter a team.
Booth set-up will begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 5 on Court Square with festivities starting at 9 a.m. with the presentation of colors by area Boy Scouts. Followed by a performance by Alton schools choir members. The festival will be emceed by Russell Harrington, and festival t-shirts will be available for purchase, designed by Alton sixth grader Ethan Crepple.
Pumpkin carving will begin at 9:30, with contest categories for entrants aged 5 to 11 and 12 to 18. The quilt show (bed turning) will begin at 10 a.m. at the Alton Community Worship Center and the Oregon County Farmer’s Market will be set up by the old Gum garage.
Black Walnut Baking Contest entries must be turned in by 10 a.m. at the Alton Area Chamber of Commerce booth by the south entrance of the courthouse. Categories are cakes, pies and quick breads. Entries for the Black Walnut Woodworking contest must be turned in at the chamber booth by 10 a.m.
The Walnut Idol contest begins at noon and all are reminded to bring their lawn chairs and gather round to enjoy the entertainment. Eli & T Bone, sponsored by Young’s Produce, will perform at 1 p.m. followed by Cody Noel & the Honky Tonk Heroes, sponsored by the Alton Bank, at 2 p.m. The Baker Family, sponsored by Century 21 in Thayer and Harps Grocery of Thayer and Alton, will perform bluegrass music at 3 p.m.
