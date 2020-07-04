Editor's note: In preparation for her upcoming studies at the University of Missouri, where she has secured a journalism scholarship, West Plains High School graduate Faith Schilmoeller has written a series of columns sharing her experience as a senior during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first installment.
By the time January rolled around, marking the beginning of my last semester at West Plains High School, I was already overwhelmed at how quickly senior year had flown by. Little did I know that my year would be even shorter than any of us anticipated.
Specifically, I remember attending AP (Advanced Placement) Biology in second hour. Our class was often guilty of going off on tangents, but they always circled back around to the exact topic we were talking about. It was in January that our teacher told us about the novel coronavirus in China for the first time.
At that time, none of us were concerned about it making its way to the United States, much less it infecting over two million people in a matter of months and closing down our school and nation.
Fast forward a couple of months, and spring break was just around the corner. For those in speech and debate, it meant our biggest tournament of the year was upon us. The National Speech and Debate association District Tournament is a three-day contest where "speechies" and debaters compete for the chance to move forward to the National Tournament. It is extremely challenging, but it is the competition we prepare for all season long.
On the bus ride to the competition at Central High School in Springfield, we were preemptively exhausted. My good friend joked that he hoped we would arrive at the school to find a note on the school instructing us to turn around and return home due to the coronavirus. We laughed through our tiredness, and we eventually made it into the place of competition and prepared ourselves for battle.
I was lucky enough to perform one round of each event I was entered in, but others on my team were not so fortunate in the hours leading up to something strange occurring. Most of my team had returned to the commons after competing across the school, and we were accompanied by around 30 other teams, making the total number of people in the cafeteria easily a couple hundred.
Murmurs passed between teams of a case of COVID-19 being discovered in Greene County. My own team was made aware of a rumored case in Howell County. There was a strange unease settling over our debate community as the coaches soon confirmed our worries.
All coaches were tucked away in the tab room, but they had evidently had a meeting to make a change of plans. One by one, my team members and I witnessed coaches speeding up to their teams' tables and telling them to pack it up. Every competitor looked around in confusion, yet we simultaneously understood. I recognized one of my coach’s buddies, and I asked her what was happening. She told me that we were canceling the tournament. “Because of the coronavirus?” I asked, and I was answered with a bitter, “Yup.” Our own coach eventually made his way back to us, and we were cleaning up our possessions as we nervously awaited a briefing from the governor.
Gov. Michael Parson announced that COVID-19 had found its way to Missouri; the NSDA did not want to put anyone at risk, and our school administration was uncomfortable with taking any chances, so we were forced to leave our district tournament early, without even getting any ballots from judges.
I was angry at first. I was scared. I was sad that my last district tournament was being taken away, and nobody could tell me if it would ever happen. We could not even stay one night in our hotel room, something I remember finding exceptionally frustrating because we could not even get a refund.
Before long, we were bound for West Plains, two days earlier than expected and with no victories to show. We did our fair share of complaining, especially when our teacher told us we would not be counted as an excused absence the next day, even though our teachers did not expect us back anyway.
It was the Friday before Spring Break, and nobody wanted to come back for it, so many skipped. The band and choir also had their district competitions cut short, so they were in the same boat when Friday came.
I know that most people who skipped that day regret it now, especially the seniors, because that turned out to be the last day of the 2019-2020 school year. We didn’t know it at the time, but we were never going to walk those halls together again.
Faith Schilmoeller is an accomplished member of the Zizzer Speech and Debate team, Dramatics Theatre Company, Chess Club and National Honor Society, for which she served in leadership roles, and was named one of four valedictorians in the Class of 2020.
