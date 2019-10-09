Rachel Hensley

Funeral services for Rachel Rebecca Hensley, 91, Paris, Mo., formerly of West Plains, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hensley passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Monroe Manor, Paris, Mo.
She was born Dec. 9, 1927, at Elijah, Mo., to John Harris and Ola Roberts Harris. Rachel attended Fairview School and Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield, Mo. On Aug. 20, 1946, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Lowell Clyde “Pete” Hensley, who preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2017.
Rachel traveled the world with her husband, a member of the United States Air Force, living in Japan, Norway, France and Spain before Pete’s retirement to West Plains in 1967. During those years in the military Rachel was a stay at home mother. She later worked part time at Sterling Department store on the square and for the West Plains School District before retiring to their small beloved farm on K Highway.
Rachel loved to travel; after retirement she and Pete motored across the United States in their motorhome for several years. She enjoyed camping at the lake and fishing, but best of all she loved time spent with family at home. Mrs. Hensley was a faithful member of the Curry Street Church of Christ for over 50 years.
Alzheimer’s robbed the family of the final years with Rachel, but they will always remember the good years when she always had a smile on her face and welcoming arms for family and friends.
She is survived by two children Jerry Hensley and wife Eva, and Betty Hunter and husband Robert; four grandchildren Amy Patillo and husband Richard, Tia Bruce and husband Jordan, Sara Hill and husband Benjie, and Matthew Hensley and fiancée Courtney Roland; seven great-grandchildren Jackson and Grayson Bruce, Boston and Adeline Patillo, and Anna, Addi and Allie Hill; one brother Mearl Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two brothers Earl and Everett Harris and one sister Hazel Henry preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ozarks Honor Flight and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
