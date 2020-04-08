West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.