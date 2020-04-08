The city of West Plains is offering a utility assistance program for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis to help ease financial burdens on citizens paying for electric and water services.
Applications available for the program, once approved, waive late fees and delinquency fees, and allow for suspension of disconnection of any utility service during the period of the outbreak.
Special payment arrangements may be made for any outstanding balance caused by layoff, illness or other reason directly related to the pandemic, said officials. Proof of layoff, illness or quarantine may be required.
Customers will still be responsible for paying all utility fees accrued during this time period.
Once an application is received, city staff will call and discuss the application and begin to work out a payment plan.
A printable application form is available online at www.westplains.net. Sign and return the application to city hall by mailing to City Hall, P.O. Box 710, West Plains, MO 65775, or place it in the drop box outside city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
Once city staff have received an application, they will call the applicant to discuss and customize a payment plan.
For more information call 256-7176 or email cashier@westplains.net.
