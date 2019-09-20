The city of West Plains and U.S. Census Bureau will collaboratively host a Job Application Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway.
An employee of the U.S. Census Bureau will be available to answer questions and assist those interested in applying online for Census Bureau jobs.
For more information about the event, call Sherry Russell at the library, 256-4775. To learn more about Census Bureau jobs, email Media Specialist Linda Gladden at linda.l.gladden@2020census.gov.
