For the past 37 years, April has been declared National Child Abuse Prevention month, recognized with efforts by social service agencies to raise awareness of child abuse and prevent future cases.
One symbol of that awareness is a common, colorful child’s toy: the pinwheel.
During the month of April, all are encouraged to display a blue and silver pinwheel at their homes or in their gardens to show support of child abuse victims, and as a reminder that child abuse is an ongoing problem.
Locally, 37th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are offering pinwheels in exchange for a $2 suggested donation.
The pinwheels are meant to represent a happy childhood, a symbolic reminder that every child deserves to grow up in a healthy, safe and nurturing environment, said CASA Community Outreach Coordinator Myeesha Johnson.
To arrange a donation and the pandemic-safe pickup of a pinwheel, call the 37th Judicial CASA at 255-2100.
CONSIDER THE NUMBERS
The 37th Judicial CASA represents children who are victims of abuse and neglect in Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Carter Counties.
Statewide, during fiscal year 2019, the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) received about 135,000 hotline calls reporting suspected abuse or neglect involving about 89,000 children. Estimates from DSS show that 36% of reports taken that led to an investigation, 5,225 of which were substantiated as abuse or neglect.
During fiscal year 2019, 45 children died as the result of abuse or neglect, 71% of them having suffered neglect and 38%, physical abuse. The victims of 69% of those fatalities were age 2 and younger, and 47% of the fatalities were younger than a year old, the estimates show.
Another 58% of investigations led to family assessments evaluating the home environment and living conditions of children, and some of those assessments led to the offering of support services to the involved families.
According to Child Advocacy Center (CAC) officials, of the 1,753 children served in 2019, 480 were from the South Central area, designated as Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas and Wright counties and a portion of Shannon county.
The CAC is headquartered in Springfield with a satellite office in West Plains, and provided services to a combined 1,753 children in 2019. Of the 480 children from the South Central area, 467 were served at the West Plains facility and 12 were served at the Springfield facility, according to CAC officials.
There were 167 children from Howell County included in that number, officials added. Of the 480 children who received services, 1,006 types of abuse were counted, meaning each child, on average, was reportedly a victim of two types of abuse.
Of those types, sexual abuse was reported most often, in 68% of the cases, followed by being a witness to a crime at 64%, most of those reports involving domestic violence, officials said.
BE A VOICE FOR CHILDREN
According to DSS, about 28% of substantiated perpetrators were a parent, stepparent or romantic partner of a natural parent, or a grandparent, aunt, uncle or cousin. About 13% were a friend of the child’s family.
In times of stress, as in the current pandemic, when children are home more often and there may be financial pressures on parents, food, employment, and other community resources may be found by calling local DSS offices.
According to DSS, calls to Missouri's Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline dropped 47% -- nearly half -- from the first half of March to the second half, coinciding with many school districts' decision to close buildings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
State officials, including Attorney General Eric Schmitt, are urging the public to make extra efforts to watch out for child abuse and neglect during this time of social isolation. Not only are teachers not able to observe daily changes in children, isolation and stress are risk factors for abuse, DSS officials point out.
The West Plains Resource Center may be contacted by calling 855-373-4636, or toll free 24 hours a day at 800-392-1261.
Child abuse prevention and child development resources may be found by going to dss.mo.gov. Click on services to find a listing of child-related topics, including WIC, MoHealthnet and child care assistance.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call the Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (CA/NHU) toll-free, 24 hours a day, at 800-392-3738, or go online to www.health.mo.gov/abuse.
