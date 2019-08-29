Gary Wilbanks

Graveside services for Gary Wayne Wilbanks, 64, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Antioch Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilbanks passed away at 12:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 13, 1955, at West Plains, to Clyde Wilbanks and Ethel Powers Wilbanks. Mr. Wilbanks attended school at Peace Valley, West Plains and finished high school at Rusheville High School, Russellville, Ind. Mr. Wilbanks worked at Southwest Truck Body (now known as DRS), Judd Enterprises and was a carpenter, working with his brother, Jerry.
He is survived by two children, Dusty Wilbanks and Shelby Wilbanks and wife Amanda, all of West Plains; three brothers Clyde Wilbanks Jr., Gladstone, Mo., Jerry Wilbanks and wife Diane, Ava, Mo., and Orvil Wilbanks and wife Leslie, West Plains; four sisters, Barbara Decker Barton, West Plains, Alma Fox, Peace Valley, Mo., Bertha Barton Thomas, West Plains, and Kathy Rohrer and husband Tim, West Plains; several nieces and nephews; and close family friend and fishing buddy, Joe Beach and wife Holly.
His parents, grandparents, one brother Ed Wilbanks, one niece Cassandra Rohrer and three brothers-in-law Billy Barton, Don Fox and Roy Decker, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
