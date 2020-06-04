Zaydynn Michael Tubbs was like many 2-year-old boys. Then one day last month, things began to take a turn.
Zaydynn’s mother Cassaundra Tubbs noticed on May 11 that the toddler's gums had started to bleed. She didn’t think much of it at first because he had fallen and hit his mouth earlier, she recalled. He seemed fine until a couple of days later, when he began to look pale and feel sick. He was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for testing.
“I thought he just had a virus or something,” Cassaundra said, but she could never imagine what the doctor was about to tell her.
Zaydynn was given an initial diagnosis of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, then rushed to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where the diagnosis was confirmed. He underwent blood platelet transfusions to keep him stabilized.
A few days later, he was transported to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he would begin intensive chemotherapy treatments expected to last for the next six to eight weeks.
According to Cassaundra, the chemotherapy treatments could last anywhere from six months to two-and-a-half years.
Cassaundra said she has been with Zaydynn ever since his illness began and hasn’t even been home. Her husband, Steven, also stayed with them until he had to return to West Plains to care for Zaydynn’s older brother and sister.
“He misses his brother and sister and his dad a lot,” she said.
A hard medical journey has been made harder because of restrictions put in place at the hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic that have kept movements and visitations to a minimum.
But even with these restrictions, Cassaundra said, Zaydynn has received a lot of support -- not only from friends and family, but also from strangers.
“He’s a trooper,” she said. “We are wanting a lot of prayer for him.”
Cassaundra has started a group on Facebook, "Zaydynn Michael Tubbs Leukemia Journey," to help keep the tyke's supporters and fans up to date on his fight against the disease.
To help offset the loss of her income due to missed work, as well as to help cover mounting expenses, a Facebook-based fundraiser for $4,500 was created for the family. Twenty days into the campaign, with just four days left until it ends, the effort is only $400 away from its goal.
On June 29, Zaydynn will turn 3 years old; Cassaundra hopes to do something special to celebrate.
To learn more about how to support Zaydynn, visit the Facebook page or call 293-6887.
