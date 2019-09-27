Visitation for Nolan “Grant” Phillips, 77, West Plains, Mo., will be held from 2 until 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Rose Chapel, Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Phillips died 3:10 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at West Vue Nursing Center. He was born May 29, 1942, at Thayer, Mo., to Elbert Pershing Phillips and Golda Cozetta Dawson Phillips. Mr. Phillips graduated from Thayer High School with the Class of 1960 and on May 20, 2000, was married at Salem, Ark., to Rose Edler.
He was a veteran, having served with the United States Air Force. Mr. Phillips had been a maintenance worker in the oil fields and was the owner and operator of the Hill Top Store at Lanton, Mo. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, woodworking and was a jack of all trades. Mr. Phillips was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife Rose Phillips of the family home; two stepchildren Greg Gross, wife Tammi, West Plains, Mo., and Michael Gross and wife Shonda, Salem, Ark.; six grandchildren Nathan Gross and wife Sara, Caity Woodworth and husband Derek, Shondon Gross, Jacey Swindle, Nikki Gross and Austry Gross; two great-grandchildren Scharlotte Woodworth and Sophia Woodworth; two nephews Michael Fafig and Ronny Deatherage; one niece Trina Brown; cousins Glen and Judy Lowe, Kansas City, Mo.; and extended family and friends.
His parents, one brother Olan “Gary” Phillips and one sister Rhonda Lunn, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be at www.robertsondrago.com.
