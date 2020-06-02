Law enforcement has arrested a man suspected in the disappearance of a 29-year-old woman from Mtn. View after a joint investigation.
Dylan J. Hanger, 28, of Mtn. View, was arrested Saturday following an investigation by the Texas County Sheriff's Office, National Park Service Investigative Services and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He is held without bond in the Texas County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
The investigation began after U.S. Park Rangers discovered an unoccupied pickup truck belonging to Brittany Gorman on May 21 at Buck Hollow on Jacks Fork in the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways. The Texas County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol worked with Parks Service investigators on the case.
In a statement provided to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Jeffries Stevens, Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas with the sheriff's office reported the discovery of what appeared to be two large pools of blood on the ground near Gorman's vehicle, along with a pair of eyeglasses nearby that matched a pair Gorman was known to wear.
During investigation, it was learned that the last person to see Gorman in person was Hanger, Gorman's estranged husband, Douglas reported. Hanger was first interviewed by investigators the day after her disappearance, during which time he reportedly said he met Gorman at the Signal gas station in Mtn. View to give her money, and that was the last he had seen or heard from her. He also reportedly denied being at Buck Hollow on May 21..
National Park Service investigators on May 27 interviewed three witnesses who said they were at Buck Hollow River Access at about 10 p.m. May 20, and saw Gorman's truck with Hanger, shirtless, at the passenger side of the vehicle. The witnesses also told investigators that when Hanger saw them driving toward him, he walked to a white Chevrolet Trailblazer and left the area hastily.
Investigators conducted a second interview with Hanger on Saturday, during which he reportedly initially denied any involvement with Gorman's disappearance; however, after an extended period of time, Douglas reported, Hanger allegedly confessed that he and Gorman had been in a physical altercation at the access, and that during an argument, Gorman pulled out knife and stuck it to his shoulder.
Hanger allegedly told investigators he then placed Gorman in a choke hold until she went unconscious and they fell to the ground, and then for another one to two minutes longer. When he realized she wasn't breathing, Hanger then reportedly said he rolled her over and saw blood, and alleged she fell on the knife when she hit the ground.
According to Douglas, Hanger said that once Hanger figured out Gorman was dead, he took her body in his white Trailblazer and drove to a location off CC Highway west of West Plains and dumped her body in the woods.
After agreeing to take investigators to the site where he allegedly left Gorman's body, Hanger led them to a gravel "turnaround spot" off CC Highway in Ozark County that was a trailhead for the Mark Twain National Forest, said Douglas. Hanger reportedly walked with park rangers and deputies, including Douglas, about 30 yards off the road, where Gorman's remains were found, Douglas added.
The knife that was used thrown in a ditch somewhere in Howell or Ozark County, Hanger reportedly told investigators.
“The tragic outcome of this investigation is not what I had hoped and prayed for since Brittany was reported missing," said Sheriff Lindsey in a statement issued Sunday.
"I want to commend the investigative team of deputies, National Park Service special agents and rangers, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators and surrounding law enforcement agencies that worked extensively over past 10 days to find Brittany and ultimately seek justice upon her behalf," the sheriff continued. "I am also thankful to the public for providing information to the investigative team throughout this process.”
Charges against Hanger were formally filed Monday. The case will be presided over by 44th Circuit Judge Douglas Don Gaston; no hearing date has yet been set.
