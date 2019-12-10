Scott O’Neal

A memorial service for Scott Reed O’Neal, 67, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. O’Neal passed away at 8:25 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 6, 1952, at Kennett, Mo., to Graham Justus O’Neal and Camilla “Connie” Guill O’Neal. On June 19, 1981, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Kay Havens Smallwood.
In high school, Scott enjoyed being involved with speech and debate. While attending college, he worked at KWTO Radio. Mr. O’Neal began his career as a teacher in several schools, including Willow Springs in 1976 and at Richards in 1979; he then began as a principal in 1993 at Elsberry, Mo., then Northwest R-1 School District in Cedar Hill, Mo., from 1997 until his retirement in 2005.
Scott enjoyed electronic gadgets, computers, fishing. He was a past board member of Ozark Independent Living. Mr. O’Neal attended First United Methodist Church, West Plains, Mo.
He is survived by his wife Kay O’Neal, of the family home; one stepson Scott Smallwood, West Plains, Mo.; four grandchildren Shelby Holland, Ethan Hale, Emily Morris and Kolton Smallwood; one great-grandchild Caroline Rae Hale; his mother Connie O’Neal; one sister Kathleen Aid and husband Toney, all of West Plains; one brother Grant O’Neal and wife Patty, Columbia, Mo.; his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews Rachel Beaman and her husband Daniel and their two children Jacob and Ethan, Leslie O’Neal, Graham Aid of Stockholm, Sweden, Hilary Aid and spouse Mason and their daughter Ashby, all of Columbia, Mo.
His father and one stepdaughter, Athena Holland, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Graham and Connie O’Neal Scholarship at Missouri State University-West Plains or West Plains Regional Animal Shelter and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
