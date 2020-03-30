On Friday, the West Plains City Council approved a stay-at-home order and proclaimed a civil emergency in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, some citizens and business owners have expressed confusion regarding what is defined as “essential.”
The order officially went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Although there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection to date in West Plains, city officials believe it is necessary to take proactive measures.
“We want to do the best for public health and safety,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn, adding that he hopes individuals and businesses will read and follow the order, use common sense and practice social distancing and good hygiene.
Stehn said he will meet with the West Plains Police Department about the enforcement of the order, but that city officials first want to give people and businesses a chance to comply with the ordinance.
“We are in uncharted territory with this, but we want to work with businesses,” he said.
ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES
According to the city’s stay-at-home order, while healthcare and public health services are considered essential, non-emergency eye care or dental care services are not.
Construction is also considered essential; this includes critical home and building repairs of an urgent nature. However, cosmetic activities related to construction are not considered necessary.
Veterinary care and other healthcare services for animals, including boarding are listed as essential, though services such grooming are not.
Necessary retail includes grocery, convenience and liquor stores, according to the order. Restaurants, farmer’s markets and produce stands may continue to operate but are limited to drive-thru, carry-out and delivery services. No consumption of food or drink may be done on the premises.
Mortuary services are considered essential, including services provided by funeral homes, crematoriums and cemetery workers. Funerals, visitations, wakes and other religious activities however must not allow more than 10 people in attendance, including clergy and service providers.
Daycare and residential care facilities for seniors, adults or children are permitted, though providers are likewise encouraged to limit groups to fewer than 10 people.
Law enforcement, emergency management, public safety, first responders, emergency dispatch and security are considered imperative, as are those who handle and clean up hazardous material and perform janitorial and custodial work.
Also considered essential are agricultural endeavors such as farming, ranching and fishing.
Food banks, shelter, social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or needy individuals may continue offering their services.
Hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfast facilities can remain open, but may not provide dining-in services or continental breakfasts. Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers can continue to operate as long as they limit occupancy and practice social distancing rules.
Legal and critical financial services are considered necessary, and such services include banks and property services such as appraisals, title searches and inspection.
Other infrastructure needs such as energy, waste removal, logistics, public works, communications service providers, broadcast and print media, building supply stores, critical manufacturing, mailing and shipping services are also considered essential.
Examples of nonessential businesses include stores which sell only nonessential items such as clothing and furniture, bars, nightclubs, theaters and other entertainment venues.
ACTIVITIES ALLOWED
Employees are still allowed to work at an essential business or maintain minimum basic operations businesses not defined as essential. The city’s order defines “minimum basic operations” those which maintain the value of inventory and facilities, provide security, involve processing payroll and benefits, and maintain activities to enable employees to work remotely.
According to the ordinance, the stay-at-home order requires people to remain in their homes unless working for businesses determined to be essential or performing essential activities.
Among the activities outlined as essential, the public may go to the store for groceries, medical supplies, pet supplies and supplies needed to maintain a healthy household. City parks will remain open for outdoor physical activities such as walking, running, hiking and biking on trails, as long as social distancing rules are followed. Park amenities, facilities and playground equipment are closed.
Visiting friends or family members with no urgent need or essential activity to perform, however, is not allowed under the order.
Anyone who struggles with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues due to the order or worries about the COVID-19 pandemic is encouraged by city officials to seek professional help.
A number of resources are available for people to call, such as the Behavioral Health Service Department’s 24/7 call center hotline at 800-494-7355, and the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line may be used by texting MOSAFE to 741741.
Anyone experiencing an emergency is still encouraged to call 911 immediately.
For more information on the city’s stay-at-home order, call 256-7176 or visit westplains.net/stay-at-home-facts.
