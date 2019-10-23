Howard Smith

Funeral services for Howard Eugene Smith, 81, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away at 7:10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born Aug. 26, 1938, at West Plains, Mo., to Earl Smith and Lorene Burris Smith. On Aug. 28, 1958, he was married at Peace Valley, Mo., to Naomi Kimbrough, who he has loved and cherished for 61 years. Before his retirement, Mr. Smith was a truck driver.
Howard loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids with a passion. He enjoyed going to the sale barn and talking to friends; everyone that met Howard, became friends with him. He enjoyed watching baseball games and was an avid Cardinals fan. Mr. Smith attended Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Naomi Smith, of the family home; two daughters Mechele Duke and husband Junior, West Plains, Mo., and Melissa Jens and husband Steve, Hillsboro, Mo.; two grandchildren Brandon Jens and Ryan Williams and wife Renee; three step-grandchildren Larry, J. B. and Jason Duke; two great-grandchildren Haley and Keegan Williams; one sister Mary Ann Swacker and husband Gus, Imperial, Mo.; his dog Yadi; and many nieces and one nephew.
His parents preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
