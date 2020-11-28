The Mtn. View Police Department, in partnership with Dollar General and Taco Bell in Mtn. View, is holding a Toys for Tots toy drive through Friday.
New, unwrapped toys in original packaging may be dropped off at Dollar General, 502 W. U.S. 60, and Taco Bell, 904 E. U.S. 60. Officers with the police department will distribute the toys to low-income families and other children in need in the Mtn. View area.
For more information, call the Mtn. View Police Department, 417-934-2525.
