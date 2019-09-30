Officers with the Thayer Police Department are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of an incident at about 2 p.m. Sept. 9 involving motorcycle riders and a van driver, being described as road rage.
It reportedly happened in Thayer at the last stoplight on south U.S. 63 before crossing the Missouri/Arkansas border.
The individuals involved were said to be a group riding motorcycles, two trikes carrying couples and a Harley-Davidson carrying a single male rider. All were reportedly riding newer model Harley-Davidson motorcycles and wearing Harley-Davidson riding gear.
The other party was driving a silver Honda Odyssey van with Florida disabled veteran license plates.
The man on the motorcycle is described as being in his mid-50s, about 6 feet, 2 inches, tall with a thin build and gray hair, mustache and beard. He was reportedly wearing a black helmet and a long-sleeved Harley-Davidson T-shirt, jeans and beige riding gloves.
Another man, riding one of the trikes, is described as being slightly younger than the first subject, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, no facial hair and wearing an orange long-sleeved Harley-Davidson T-shirt and jeans.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide information about it is urged to call the Thayer Police Department at 417-264-3819.
