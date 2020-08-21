Charleen Doremus was born in Couch, Mo., the daughter of Willis Thompson and Velia Combs Thompson on July 24, 1935, and departed this life on Aug. 18, 2020, at her home in Thayer, Mo., at the age of 85 years.
She was united in marriage on Oct. 11, 1952, to Billy Joe Doremus, who preceded her in death.
Charleen is survived by her two daughters Sandra St. Martin and husband Anthony of Sharpsburg, Ga., and Teresa Horton and husband John of Thayer, Mo.; her six grandchildren Heather Futral and husband Steve, Brande Reyer and husband Jimmy, Travis Horton and wife Stephanie, Tim St. Martin, Vanessa Frizzell and husband Chris, and Billy Horton; her two sisters Mary Rogers and Helen Betts; her three brothers Billy Thompson, Robert Thompson and Boyd Thompson; 21 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willis and Velia Thompson; her husband Billy Joe Doremus; one daughter Sharon Carol Lyons; one sister Maxine Brewer; four brothers George Thompson, Buford Thompson, Otho Thompson and Glen Thompson; one infant brother; and two great-grandchildren.
Charleen was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
She worked at the Winn Dixie grocery store, reaching the position of head cashier.
Charleen liked going to the senior center in Thayer. She also liked watching game shows on television and completing word search puzzles. She loved her dog, Layla, who was her sidekick and partner in crime.
She especially loved her family and will be truly missed by her family and all that knew her.
Funeral services for Charlene D. Doremus will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Ronnie Rudd officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home in Thayer, Mo.
Burial will be on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Thayer Cemetery with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the OMC Cancer Treatment Center in West Plains, Mo.
