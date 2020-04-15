The Howell County Health Department reports that, as of Wednesday morning, 335 tests for the presence of novel coronavirus have been conducted on county residents. Of those, 316 have come back negative and four are positive. The number of positive cases remains unchanged since April 7, when the fourth case was reported. Fifteen results are pending.
Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen reminds county residents that during the COVID-19 pandemic, taxpayers continue to have options to conduct business with the collector's office from their own homes.
Taxpayers may visit howellcountycollector.com to pay online with a credit or debit card, by clicking "Pay Taxes." They may also print copies of statements and receipts from the website by clicking on "Search, Receipts, Statements."
Payment may be made by telephone with a credit or debit card, following the instructions on the taxpayer's statement.
Finally, payers continue to be able to pay by mail, and a receipt will be mailed from the collector's office in return. Von Allmen said the office will also be happy to forward requested documents by mail.
For assistance call 256-4001.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 4,895
Over 1,900: St. Louis County.
Over 600: St. Louis City.
Over 300: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 100: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 50: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 25: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte, Saline, Scott.
Over 10: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Pemiscot, Pulaski, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren.
Deaths: 147 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Linn, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Francis, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,569
Over 300: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, Lincoln.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, St. Francis, Van Buren, Washington, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Grant, Johnson, Lawrence, Sebastian, Union.
Deaths: 33 (Cleburne, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
