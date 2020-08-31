A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Willow Springs. The advisory was issued on Sunday after one of the city’s water wells experienced a control malfunction, resulting in a low-pressure event. The city is currently waiting for results from water sample tests which can take up to three days to receive from the lab.
While the advisory is in effect, city officials urge residents to boil water vigorously for three minutes, using the boiled water for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation and brushing teeth. Disposing ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
For more information contact Willow Springs City Hall at 417-469-2107.
