The South Central Solid Waste District and city of West Plains will offer a free electronic waste collection event from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 at the West Plains Transfer Station, 1853 Old Airport Road.
The service is open to residents of Howell and neighboring Missouri counties. Residents may bring electronics and their accessories, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and items containing refrigerants.
Events will also be held March 20 in Winona and May 1 in Mansfield.
For questions, call the South Central Solid Waste District, 256-4226.
