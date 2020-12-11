In a statement provided to the Quill on Thursday, West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlman announced he will be joining City Administrator Tom Stehn in retirement. Both retirements take effect April 30, 2021.
Pahlmann, who has served as mayor since August 2012 and has served on the West Plains City Council since 2000, said he first considered retirement in November 2018, prior to filing for reelection.
He said that after discussions with family and friends, he decided to file for the April 2019 election, an election in which he ran unopposed.
But he had one condition: He would continue to serve until Stehn retired.
“I didn’t want to break in a new city administrator, and he didn’t want to break in a new mayor,” Pahlmann wrote.
Speaking with the Quill by phone Thursday morning, the mayor said he is looking forward to getting away from politics and focusing on his hobbies, such as working on cars.
He said his decision to retire has nothing to do with a recall effort which started after Pahlmann cast the deciding vote to approve a citywide masking ordinance in an effort to help stem the surge of new cases of COVID-19 in West Plains.
“It was apparent from the outset of this movement that a recall ballot would not be voted on until the April 2022 municipal election when hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic would just be a bad memory,” Pahlmann wrote. “I was quite confident that I would be able to survive the recall, if it were to occur at all.”
City Attorney Charles Cantrell said in his legal opinion, sent to City Clerk Mallory Snodgras on Dec. 3, the recall committee’s stated reason for the effort did not meet the necessary criteria under the city charter to have Snodgras issue official petition forms.
Pahlmann thanked the citizens of West Plains for their support and the chance to serve them as a member of the city council and as mayor.
“I’ve had a great 21 years representing the citizens of West Plains both as a council member and as your mayor,” he wrote. “I have no doubt the new mayor and city administrator will make it happen here!”
WHAT TO EXPECT
According to the city charter, when the position of mayor becomes vacant, the mayor pro tem then becomes mayor for the remainder of the mayor’s term. The mayor pro tem position is held by a council member as determined by a vote of current city council members during the reorganization meeting held after the April election each year.
As the mayor pro tem fills the mayoral position, that will create another vacant seat on the city council which will then be filled by a majority vote among the remaining council members to appoint a qualified person to the seat until the next regular municipal election. At that time city voters will then elect someone to serve the rest of the term.
For example, current Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff, whose term expires in April 2021, told the Quill he intends to run for reelection for his council seat. Regardless of the outcome, the council will reorganize after the election and choose someone to serve as mayor pro tem; if he is reelected Topliff could possibly be voted in by his fellow council members to remain in that role, but that is not a certainty.
The council member chosen to serve as mayor pro tem would then automatically be appointed as mayor, creating a vacancy on the city council to be filled by an appointee until the April 2022 municipal election.
Topliff said if he’s appointed as mayor pro tem after reorganization then he is willing to serve as mayor.
“Jack has led the city through some very trying times,” Topliff said in an email to the Quill on Thursday. “This year has been overwhelming for all of us. During the recent mask ordinance, each of us voted how we felt would be best for West Plains.”
“I think the differences that we show make us stronger in the end,” he added.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s 2021 Election Calendar, candidate filing begins Tuesday for the April 6 election and will run through Jan. 19. Interested parties may file for election at the city clerk’s office in West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
For more information call 256-7176.
