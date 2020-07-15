Anna McCutcheon

Graveside services for Anna Jean McCutcheon, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Siloam Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. McCutcheon passed away at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 14, 1933, at West Plains, Mo., to William and Effie Collins. On Nov. 18, 1959, she was married at Cave Creek, Ark., to William Johnnie “Bill” McCutcheon, who preceded her in death on June 12, 2009.
Before her retirement, Mrs. McCutcheon was the head of housekeeping at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. She was a very loving, caring and giving person; she would give anything to someone in need. She loved her family and was the best mother a child could ask for. Anna helped many and touched many people’s lives.
She is survived by one son Rickey McCutcheon and wife Debra, West Plains; six grandchildren Crystal Shoemaker, Stephanie Phelps and husband Steven, Jessica Owens and husband Randy, Nicholas McCutcheon and wife Jenny, William Collins and Kevin Collins; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband, two infant daughters and two sons William Collins and Ronnie McCutcheon preceded her in death.
Mrs. McCutcheon will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m.,Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Siloam Springs cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
