The Howell County Health Department reports 448 people have been tested for the presence of the novel coronavirus, with 439 testing negative. Of the five county residents who have tested positive for the virus, all are out of quarantine.
Four tests results are pending.
No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Howell County.
•
Starting May 16, courts statewide will be allowed to begin reopening, according to the Supreme Court of Missouri in an order and operational directives issued Tuesday.
Appellate and circuit courts will still be somewhat restricted in their activities, and remote proceedings and conferencing are encouraged as much as possible. Presiding judges are authorized by the order to waive deadlines and time limits on civil matters under certain circumstances.
Gradual resumption of court procedures is outlined in "gateway criteria," allowing local courts to prioritize the health and well-being of all in the courtrooms. Decisions to reopen should be made with regular monitoring of local conditions and input from local health officials, law enforcement, children's division personnel, juvenile officers and attorneys, public and private. Courts may only move to the next phase of reopening after 14 calendar days with no confirmed COVID-19 cases in court facilities, and improving conditions.
The decision to revert to a prior phase immediately if conditions warrant is permitted by the order.
Positive tests: 8,916
Over 3,000: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 600: St. Charles, Kansas City.
Over 300: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Scott.
Over 50: Cass, Cole, Johnson, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 377* (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,469
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 100: Benton, Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Saline, Union.
Over 25: Clark, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Independence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 80 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Van Buren, Washington, White).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Little River.
*Mo. DHSS cites a delay in the reporting of the number of deaths; the current number includes deaths that occurred between May 1-3 as well as those reported May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.