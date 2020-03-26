The Howell County Health Department has been notified that a non-county resident was briefly seen in a Howell County emergency department and transferred to Springfield for treatment. COVID-19 testing conducted in Springfield came back positive for the virus.
Howell County contacts to the case have been notified. Anyone who has not been contacted by public health is not considered at risk for exposure to this case, said Director Chris Gilliam.
Testing reports generated by the Department of Health and Senior Services identifies cases by the county of residence, thus case will not be reflected in the county numbers.
As of Thursday morning, 84 tests have been conducted in Howell County, with zero positive results, 36 negative results and 48 pending.
•
Texas County Health Department officials in Houston reported the county’s first laboratory-confirmed case of new coronavirus in a patient who has been out of state for several weeks. As test results are sent to the county of residence on a patient’s record, the results were sent and logged in Texas County. To date, health officials say 17 tests have been performed in Texas County; seven came back negative and 10 are pending.
•
The Wright County Health Department has recorded the county’s first positive result for novel coronavirus in Mansfield. The patient, a woman in her 50s, is quarantined at home, said officials.
•
A Carter County patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was treated at Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View, said a spokeswoman for Mercy. The patient was transported by ambulance and proper protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were followed; no visitors or patients encountered the infected person, nor did staff not involved in the person’s care. All who interacted with the patient or cleaned the treatment area have been notified and are not subject to quarantine, said the spokeswoman.
•
West Plains R-7 buses have begun delivering breakfast and lunch in one bag to district students from 9:45 to 11:50 a.m. each weekday. For the full schedule of each route, including stops, visit www.zizzers.org. Sack meals will continue to be provided at the high school tennis courts and OMC Thrift Store.
•
AMVETS Post 98 is closed through April 2.
———
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 502
More than 150: St. Louis County.
More than 50: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
More than 25: Jackson
More than 10: Boone, Greene, St. Charles.
All others: Adair, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cole, Cooper, Dunklin, Franklin, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lafayette, McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Newton, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Scott, Shelby, St. Francois, Stoddard, Taney.
Deaths: 8 (Boone, Jackson, St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Greene)
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 335
More than 50: Pulaski.
More than 25: Cleburne.
More than 10: Benton, Clark, Cleburne, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Van Buren.
All others: Boone, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Stone, Union, Washington, White and Woodruff.
Deaths: 2
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health and the Associated Press.
