After a recommendation to do so by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon school buildings will be closed statewide, with the exception of food and childcare services.
The decision was reached with input from rural and urban school district superintendents, and educators should continue providing remote learning for students through the scheduled end of the school year for each district, Parson said.
The Howell County Health Department reports 277 tests have been conducted in the county as of Thursday afternoon. Of those, 225 have come back negative for COVID-19, four have come back positive and 48 results are pending.
The city of West Plains reminds utility customers that multiple payment options are available to help keep accounts current during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the lobby is closed through April 30, customers may pay online at www.westplains.net, using the "Pay Utilities Online" button at the top; drop payments in the drop box outside of city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane; pay at a West Plains Bank & Trust or Wood & Huston Bank drive-thru, with statement in hand, through April 20; or mail payment with statement through the postal service.
For utility assistance, use the "Utilities Assistance Guidelines" button on the city website. Approved assistance includes waived late and delinquency fees, suspension of disconnection and special payment arrangements.
All city of West Plains facilities will remain closed through April 30, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These include The West Plains City Hall lobby, West Plains Public Library, Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex/West Plains Parks and Recreation, West Plains Civic Center, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center and the West Plains Senior Center.
Missourians are urged to avoid hoarding medical supplies by Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Missouri Hospital Association. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to that effect as well. All three officials have said hoarding medical supplies is a detriment to hospital workers. "Hoarding scarce supplies makes it harder for hospitals to do their job and puts Missourians and the state's health care workers at greater risk," said MHA CEO Herb Kuhn.
The state of Missouri is recruiting medical professionals who are not already part of the workforce to join a specialized state team to respond to critical health emergencies. "We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high need areas across the state," said Gov. Mike Parson. The team, dubbed Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1) is in need of members with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communications.
Individuals are asked to consider the opportunity even if they are still a student or graduate, a retiree of the health care workforce, or have a recently expired professional registration.
Apply online at missourionestart.com/moshcf.
The Inside Yard Sale scheduled for May 7 and 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains has been postponed until the pandemic has been declared over.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 3,539
Over 1,000: St. Louis County.
Over 300: St. Louis City.
Over 100: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 50: Boone, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson.
Over 25: Cass, Camden, Clay, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Perry.
Over 10: Adair, Buchanan, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Jasper, Lincoln, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Warren.
Deaths: 77 (Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,000
Over 200: Pulaski.
Over 50: Cleburne, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 25: Benton, Clark, Craighead, Lonoke, Saline, St. Francis, Van Buren, Washington, White.
Over 10: Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Pope, Union.
Deaths: 21 (Cleburne, Conway, Crittenden, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Jackson, Little River, Marion, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
