The West Plains Downtown Revitalization Board will be hosting its September Downtown Stroll from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday on the Courthouse Square in West Plains.
This month’s theme is cultural heritage and diversity. Booths with a variety of activities and food will be set up in the parking spaces around the courthouse. Everyone is invited to view the vacant buildings downtown for potential business opportunities.
Breakthrough Mental Health will also hold an open house during the stroll, snacks will be provided.
“We welcome everyone to come down and check out the square,” said Joshua Shirley, West Plains Downtown Revitalization Board treasurer.
For more information about the stroll visit the Facebook events page at September Downtown Stroll.
